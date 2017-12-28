Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Sitting out yet again Thursday
McCoshen (upper body) won't suit up for Thursday's home game against the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
This will mark the third straight absence for the Wisconsin native, who has added three goals against a minus-9 rating through 27 games as a rookie this season. MacKenzie Weegar figures to continue seeing playing time on the third pair in McCoshen's stead.
