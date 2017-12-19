McCoshen has played in just five of the Panthers' previous 11 outings.

Even when McCoshen does suit up, his minutes have been minimal (15:35 for the year). In his limited opportunities, the blueliner has tallied three goals, 20 shots and a minus-10 rating. Until the youngster can secure a more consistent role, he will continue to offer low-end fantasy value.

