Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Watching next game from press box
McCoshen is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday evening versus the visiting Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The American defenseman is a solid source of hits and blocked shots, as he's amassed 63 and 40 of those, respectively, through 34 games this season. However, his minus-11 rating has been a drag for a team that is on the outside looking in regarding the playoff picture. He'll reportedly be replaced by MacKenzie Weegar.
