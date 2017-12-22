McCoshen (upper bod) won't be available for Friday night's home contest against the Wild, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The defenseman reportedly will be replaced in the lineup by fellow rookie MacKenzie Weegar. Both players are buoyed by inexperience, thus, they should be left on the waiver wire in virtually any fantasy setting.

