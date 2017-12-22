Panthers' Ian McCoshen: Won't play Friday
McCoshen (upper bod) won't be available for Friday night's home contest against the Wild, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The defenseman reportedly will be replaced in the lineup by fellow rookie MacKenzie Weegar. Both players are buoyed by inexperience, thus, they should be left on the waiver wire in virtually any fantasy setting.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...