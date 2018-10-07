Panthers' Jacob MacDonald: Gets goal in first NHL game
MacDonald scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning.
MacDonald clearly had a pinch me, I'm dreaming moment. This was his first NHL game and he tapped the keg early in the first. MacDonald is coming off a 20-goal, 55-point season for the Binghampton Devils of the AHL. Clearly there's some offensive potential in his shorts, but his minus-26 rating last season suggests there are a few holes in his game. Hold off adding him until you see a bit more.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...