MacDonald scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning.

MacDonald clearly had a pinch me, I'm dreaming moment. This was his first NHL game and he tapped the keg early in the first. MacDonald is coming off a 20-goal, 55-point season for the Binghampton Devils of the AHL. Clearly there's some offensive potential in his shorts, but his minus-26 rating last season suggests there are a few holes in his game. Hold off adding him until you see a bit more.