Panthers' Jacob MacDonald: Signs with Panthers
MacDonald signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Monday, the team's official site reports.
MacDonald led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) and points (55) over 75 games with the Binghamton Devils last season, earning him 2017-18 AHL First All-Star Team honors. The 25-year-old has appeared in 110 AHL games, scoring 79 points, and 110 ECHL games, scoring 66 points, across his career but will now get a chance to secure a spot on the Panthers roster.
