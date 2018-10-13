Panthers' Jacob MacDonald: Will watch next game from press box
MacDonald will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's home game against the Canucks, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
MacDonald turned heads by scoring against Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning in his NHL debut last Saturday, but Panthers coach Bob Boughner wants to give KHL castoff Bogdan Kiselevich a look in the upcoming contest.
