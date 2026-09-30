Markstrom stopped all 15 shots he faced in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Making his return to a Panthers team he broke into the NHL with back in 2010-11, Markstrom didn't face a lot of pucks but came up big when he needed to, eventually getting rewarded for his efforts when Gustav Forsling blasted home a shot from the blue line with less than five seconds left in OT. Markstrom recorded only one shutout all of last season with New Jersey, but his second stint in Florida is off to a dazzling start. The 36-year-old netminder is used to heavy workloads, but it's not yet clear if he'll be right back in the crease Thursday in San Jose, or if he'll cede duties to Akira Schmid.