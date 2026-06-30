Panthers' Jacob Markstrom: Dealt to Sunshine State

Florida acquired Markstrom (undisclosed) and Angus Crookshank from New Jersey on Tuesday in exchange for Evan Rodrigues, (finger) Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Before missing the final three games of the 2025-26 campaign because of nagging injuries, Markstrom went 23-19-1 with a 3.07 GAA, an .883 save percentage and one shutout in 44 regular-season appearances for the Devils. However, the veteran netminder will have bounce-back appeal in 2026-27 if he seizes control of the No. 1 role between the pipes with the Panthers.