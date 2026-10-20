Markstrom was placed on injured reserve by the Panthers on Tuesday, per the NHL Media Site.

The Panthers announced Tuesday morning that Markstrom was set to miss the next 10-14 days, with his placement on IR later confirming his upcoming absence. The 36-year-old backstop has compiled a 3-1-1 record, a 2.21 GAA and an .897 save percentage across six outings to open the new season. Upon his return, which is projected to happen in early November, Markstrom is set to be a strong fantasy option behind a solid defensive unit.