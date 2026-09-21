Markstrom stopped 21 of 24 shotds in Sunday's 6-3 exhibition win over the Hurricanes.

It was Markstrom's first time wearing a Florida sweater since the 2013-14 season -- he was drafted by the organization in the second round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. While Markstrom will more than likely begin the year as the Panthers' top option between the pipes, he could be challenged for starts by Akira Schmid if the former struggles out of the gate. Florida is expected to rebound this year after missing the postseason in 2025-26, so Markstrom should be able to pick up his fair share of wins in 2026-27.