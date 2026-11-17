Markstrom is expected to defend the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Oilers, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Markstrom has been trending in the right direction with a win in three of his last four outings. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder has a 6-3-1 record, a 2.41 GAA, a shutout and a .906 save percentage across 11 appearances this season. While Akira Schmid has also seen frequent usage as of late, Markstrom remains the clear starter in Florida and holds solid fantasy value in all two-goalie formats. However, he'll face a tough task Tuesday against the Oilers, who currently rank third in the NHL with 3.91 goals per game.