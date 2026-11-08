Markstrom stopped 32 of 36 shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Outside of a rough first period, Markstrom fared decently well against a high volume on shots Sunday. With the loss, the 36-year-old netminder now has a 4-3-1 record, a 2.74 GAA, a shutout and an .886 save percentage over nine appearances this season. He's been a coin flip in fantasy so far this season, but still holds a safe floor as the Panthers' clear No. 1 option between the pipes. He remains a solid No. 2 option fantasy option in two-goalie formats. Markstrom's next chance to bounce back will be Tuesday's road clash against the Blue Jackets.