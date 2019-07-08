Panthers' Jake Massie: Gets entry-level deal with Florida
Massie signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Monday.
The 22-year-old defenseman was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, but opted to forgo the professional ranks and honored his commitment to the University of Vermont. Massie wrapped up his three-year career with the Catamounts with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) across 95 games. Expect him to spend most of his first professional campaign in 2019-20 with AHL Springfield.
