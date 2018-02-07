Panthers' James Reimer: Activated from IR

Reimer (groin) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The Panthers have sent depth goalie Samuel Montembeault to AHL Springfield as the clear indication that Reimer will be ready (if needed) against the Kings on Friday evening. Roberto Luongo (lower body) remains out of commission, but 28-year-old rookie Harri Sateri has crafted an active four-game winning streak, and he could press Reimer for the occasional start until Bobby Lou returns to action.