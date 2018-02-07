Panthers' James Reimer: Activated from IR
Reimer (groin) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The Panthers have sent depth goalie Samuel Montembeault to AHL Springfield as the clear indication that Reimer will be ready (if needed) against the Kings on Friday evening. Roberto Luongo (lower body) remains out of commission, but 28-year-old rookie Harri Sateri has crafted an active four-game winning streak, and he could press Reimer for the occasional start until Bobby Lou returns to action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...