Panthers' James Reimer: Allows four goals in loss

Reimer made 29 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Penguins on Saturday night.

Optimus Reims is 1-1, but he has allowed four goals in both of his starts. He needs to be better to provide the Panthers with a viable platoon option beside Roberto Luongo.

