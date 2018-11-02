Panthers' James Reimer: Allows three goals in loss
Reimer made 32 saves in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg in Finland. He allowed three goals.
The Panthers have some of the most porous goaltending in the NHL this season, but Reimer's effort was solid. Use caution when filling your goaltending slots. Optimus Reims needs to have several solid outings before we can trust him.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Early season struggles continue•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Teed up for matinee•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 20 saves in OT win over Isles•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Light workload in relief appearance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.