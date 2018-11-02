Panthers' James Reimer: Allows three goals in loss

Reimer made 32 saves in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg in Finland. He allowed three goals.

The Panthers have some of the most porous goaltending in the NHL this season, but Reimer's effort was solid. Use caution when filling your goaltending slots. Optimus Reims needs to have several solid outings before we can trust him.

