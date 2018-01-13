Panthers' James Reimer: Allows three in loss to Flames

Reimer saved 25 of 28 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Calgary.

Reimer entered the contest with a .935 save percentage through his past 13 starts, including a .971 mark at home, so this definitely wasn't a standout showing. Still, the veteran netminder is trending in the right direction. With Roberto Luongo (lower body) projected to be out until early February, Reimer projects to continue receiving a starter's workload and warrants a roster spot in most fantasy settings.