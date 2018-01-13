Panthers' James Reimer: Allows three in loss to Flames
Reimer saved 25 of 28 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Calgary.
Reimer entered the contest with a .935 save percentage through his past 13 starts, including a .971 mark at home, so this definitely wasn't a standout showing. Still, the veteran netminder is trending in the right direction. With Roberto Luongo (lower body) projected to be out until early February, Reimer projects to continue receiving a starter's workload and warrants a roster spot in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stacked against Calgary on Friday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Pulls out high-scoring win•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Outstanding in shootout loss Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Strong run ends Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...