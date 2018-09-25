Panthers' James Reimer: Assigned between posts

Reimer will draw his second consecutive preseason start Tuesday, this time taking on the Lightning in an away game.

Reimer owns suspect ratios through two games this preseason (3.50 GAA and an .857 save percentage) but he helped the Panthers to a 4-3 overtime win over the Stars on Saturday. Oddly enough, Florida plays four consecutive games against the Bolts, including the Oct. 6 regular-season home opener.