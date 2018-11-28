Panthers' James Reimer: Back for more Wednesday

Reimer will patrol the blue paint Wednesday for a home game against the Ducks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer eked out an overtime win to the detriment of the Devils on Monday, setting aside 29 of 32 shots in the process. The fact that he's being sent between the pipes for a second consecutive start suggests that No.1 Roberto Luongo (knee) will not dress, thus leaving Michael Hutchinson as the interim backup. Reimer is 4-5-2 with a 3.39 GAA and .895 percentage. Even with scoring up across the league, those numbers leave a lot to be desired. Still, don't expect much pressure from the Ducks, as no team poses a weaker threat in terms of high-danger chances (41.88 percent)