Panthers' James Reimer: Back in goal Tuesday
Reimer will assume starting duties for Tuesday night's contest in Dallas.
Reimer finally received a game off Saturday after making 17 straight starts, but will return to the starter's net Tuesday looking to get back on track after posting a .898 save percentage and 3.37 GAA to go with a 2-3-1 record over his last six starts. The Manitoba native will try to put his best foot forward against a Dallas team that is averaging 3.25 goals per game in January.
