Panthers' James Reimer: Backstops Panthers to blowout victory

Reimer stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's blowout victory over the Ducks.

The Panthers netted eight goals, but Reimer was still fairly busy, picking up his third win of the season. It's good to see him bounce back after giving up five goals in his last start against Montreal. Reimer is now the starter in Florida with Roberto Luongo (thumb) sidelined, so take full advantage. His .904 save percentage on the year doesn't jump off the page, but Reimer has turned in some strong performances of late and can be of value in various fantasy formats.