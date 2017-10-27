Panthers' James Reimer: Backstops Panthers to blowout victory
Reimer stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's blowout victory over the Ducks.
The Panthers netted eight goals, but Reimer was still fairly busy, picking up his third win of the season. It's good to see him bounce back after giving up five goals in his last start against Montreal. Reimer is now the starter in Florida with Roberto Luongo (thumb) sidelined, so take full advantage. His .904 save percentage on the year doesn't jump off the page, but Reimer has turned in some strong performances of late and can be of value in various fantasy formats.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Squaring off against Ducks•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gives up five to Montreal•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Facing frustrated Habs on Tuesday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Steals show against Capitals•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Patrolling crease again Saturday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 11 saves in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...