Panthers' James Reimer: Beats Lightning

Reimer allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 preseason victory over the Lightning on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old started a career-high 42 games last season and went 22-14-6 with a .913 save percentage and 2.99 GAA. He's not off to a great start, but Reimer is still going to be in a timeshare with Robert Luongo. If he could see fewer starts this season, that might help Reimer's ratios. In 2016-17, he made 39 starts and posted a .920 save percentage with a 2.53 GAA.