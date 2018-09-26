Panthers' James Reimer: Beats Lightning
Reimer allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 preseason victory over the Lightning on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old started a career-high 42 games last season and went 22-14-6 with a .913 save percentage and 2.99 GAA. He's not off to a great start, but Reimer is still going to be in a timeshare with Robert Luongo. If he could see fewer starts this season, that might help Reimer's ratios. In 2016-17, he made 39 starts and posted a .920 save percentage with a 2.53 GAA.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Assigned between posts•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Saturday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting second leg of doubleheader•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Unable to finish Sunday's contest•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In crease against Boston•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting after switcheroo•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...