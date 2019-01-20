Panthers' James Reimer: Beats Predators
Reimer allowed two goals on 39 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Predators on Saturday.
This was Reimer's first win of the month although he hasn't received a ton of work. The victory moved Reimer above .500 with a 9-8-5 record. In addition to that record, he owns a 3.15 GAA and .897 save percentage. Those numbers make him hard to trust in a streaming capacity.
