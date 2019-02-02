Panthers' James Reimer: Between pipes Saturday

Reimer will guard the home goal Saturday against the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer will return to the cage after ceding the last two starts to Roberto Luongo and is coming off one of his better performances of the year when he set aside 37 of 39 shots against the Predators. Vegas sported a plus-4 goal differential in January, though they averaged only 2.90 goals over 10 contests.