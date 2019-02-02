Panthers' James Reimer: Between pipes Saturday
Reimer will guard the home goal Saturday against the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reimer will return to the cage after ceding the last two starts to Roberto Luongo and is coming off one of his better performances of the year when he set aside 37 of 39 shots against the Predators. Vegas sported a plus-4 goal differential in January, though they averaged only 2.90 goals over 10 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...