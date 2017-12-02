Panthers' James Reimer: Between pipes Saturday
Reimer will face the Hurricanes as a road starter Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reimer will be pitted against a Carolina team leads the league in shots per game (35.5 on average) but curiously only ranks 23rd in scoring (2.79). Florida's primary backup tender carries a 4-6-1 record, 3.73 GAA and .889 save percentage into this next contest -- those rate stats are horrendous, so explore alternatives if you can.
