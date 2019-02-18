Panthers' James Reimer: Between pipes Tuesday

Reimer will tend the twine for Tuesday's home tilt versus Buffalo, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Roberto Luongo away from the team for personal reasons, Reimer figures to see the bulk of the starts until the veteran returns. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the two tenders will likely split the workload even as a playoff spot appears to be slipping away.

