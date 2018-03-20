Panthers' James Reimer: Between pipes Tuesday
Reimer has received the starting nod for Tuesday's game against the Senators in Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official sitereports.
Reimer's opportunities in the crease have been few an far between since Roberto Luongo returned in mid-February. Tuesday marks just Reimer's fourth start since then, but another strong outing could put him in a position to earn a few more looks between the posts. Reimer has allowed only one goal combined in his last two efforts and will be tasked with setting aside pucks from a Senators club that he shut out in his only other start against earlier this season.
