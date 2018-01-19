Panthers' James Reimer: Between posts Friday

Reimer will start in goal Friday night against the visiting Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

As noted by Olive, this will be the 17th straight start for Reimer, who has fashioned an 8-6-2 record, 2.56 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span. He's stepped up in a huge way with Roberto Luongo (lower body) out of commission, and will now take aim at a Vegas team that took down one of the league's powerhouses in Tampa Bay on the road Thursday night.