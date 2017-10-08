Panthers' James Reimer: Blocks 26 shots in win
Reimer made 26 saves in a 5-4 win over the Lightning on Friday night.
Reimer is set to play in back-to-back games, plus handle a few more starts to give Roberto Luongo's creaky bones a rest. Outings like this won't help fantasy owner's save percentage or GAA, but Reimer is a battler and should help deliver wins.
