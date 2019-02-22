Panthers' James Reimer: Blows third-period lead
Reimer turned aside just 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Carolina.
Three goals in a 4:15 stretch gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead entering the third period, but Reimer promptly coughed up a pair of power-play goals in the first 2:15 of the final frame to come away with the loss. This poor performance stunts the momentum Reimer had built up with wins in each of his previous three starts.
