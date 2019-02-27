Panthers' James Reimer: Blue-paint bound Tuesday

Reimer will defend the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Doug Plagens of The Panthers Radio Network reports.

Reimer has been inconsistent lately with a .903 save percentage over the last five outings, and his game has been even worse on the road where he has an .889 save percentage. The 30-year-old backstop is tough to depend on, and the Coyotes are starting to pick up some steam with three straight wins and 10 total goals in that span. Fantasy owners should proceed with caution.