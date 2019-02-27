Panthers' James Reimer: Blue-paint bound Tuesday
Reimer will defend the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Doug Plagens of The Panthers Radio Network reports.
Reimer has been inconsistent lately with a .903 save percentage over the last five outings, and his game has been even worse on the road where he has an .889 save percentage. The 30-year-old backstop is tough to depend on, and the Coyotes are starting to pick up some steam with three straight wins and 10 total goals in that span. Fantasy owners should proceed with caution.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...