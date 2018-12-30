Panthers' James Reimer: Claws out Saturday night

Reimer made 34 saves in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday night.

Optimus Reims had a bad December, but he seems to be turning that around. This was his second-straight win. Reimer needs to settle his game, as it's likely he'll see plenty of ice playing alongside the 39-year-old Roberto Luongo. This was a good start, but we don't trust him yet.