Panthers' James Reimer: Claws out Saturday night
Reimer made 34 saves in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday night.
Optimus Reims had a bad December, but he seems to be turning that around. This was his second-straight win. Reimer needs to settle his game, as it's likely he'll see plenty of ice playing alongside the 39-year-old Roberto Luongo. This was a good start, but we don't trust him yet.
