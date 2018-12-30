Panthers' James Reimer: Claws out win
Reimer made 34 saves in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday night.
Optimus Reims had a bad December, but he seems to be turning that around, as this was his second straight win. Reimer needs to settle his game, as it's likely he'll see plenty of ice playing alongside the 39-year-old Roberto Luongo. This was a good start, but we don't trust him yet.
