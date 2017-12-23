Panthers' James Reimer: Completing back-to-back set
Reimer will work between the posts in Saturday's home game against the Senators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reimer impressively held the visiting Wild to two goals on 31 shots in Friday night's victory, so Panthers coach Bob Boughner will press his luck by going back to the well with the man who would be playing second fiddle to Roberto Luongo (lower body) if Bobby Lou was healthy. The Senators, who'll reportedly counter with their own backup Mike Condon, rank 23rd in the league in scoring and only six teams have a weaker power play, so there's a good chance that Reimer lets the good times roll in this next one.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Resolute in Friday's outing•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Guarding home net Friday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 39 saves to stymie Coyotes•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stopping pucks Tuesday night•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 35 saves in loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets nod Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...