Panthers' James Reimer: Completing back-to-back set

Reimer will work between the posts in Saturday's home game against the Senators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer impressively held the visiting Wild to two goals on 31 shots in Friday night's victory, so Panthers coach Bob Boughner will press his luck by going back to the well with the man who would be playing second fiddle to Roberto Luongo (lower body) if Bobby Lou was healthy. The Senators, who'll reportedly counter with their own backup Mike Condon, rank 23rd in the league in scoring and only six teams have a weaker power play, so there's a good chance that Reimer lets the good times roll in this next one.