Panthers' James Reimer: Could return Friday
Reimer (groin) may be ready to retake the crease against the Kings on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
While the news effectively rules Reimer out for Tuesday's tilt versus the Canucks, fantasy owners should be encouraged by his recovery. Fortunately for the Panthers, Harri Sateri's three-game winning streak will allow them to ease the 29-year-old Reimer back into the lineup and allow him to get back to 100 percent. Once given the all-clear, the Manitoba native will need to be activated off injured reserve with Samuel Montembeault headed back to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
