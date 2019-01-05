Panthers' James Reimer: Covering cage in Sunrise

Reimer will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Blue Jackets, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Reimer is in the midst of a season-best stretch, crafting an active three-game winning streak with a skinny 1.45 GAA and correspondingly impressive .947 save percentage over that span. He will now take aim at a Blue Jackets team that averages 3.26 goals per game on the road -- seventh in the NHL.