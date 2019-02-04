Panthers' James Reimer: Defeind cage Tuesday
Reimer will guard the crease at home against the Blues on Tuesday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Reimer earned a second consecutive start after stopping 34 of 35 shots versus the Golden Knights on Saturday. The Panthers will likely continue to ride the hot hand this season, which could see the 30-year-old snatch a few starts away from Roberto Luongo down the stretch.
