Panthers' James Reimer: Defending cage Wednesday
Reimer will be in goal for Wednesday's road clash with the Islanders.
Reimer was slated to get the night off Tuesday versus the Rangers, but was forced into action due to Michael Hutchinson's poor performance -- although Reimer saw just two shots in relief. The Manitoba native remains winless this season, along with an awful 3.91 GAA and .870 save percentage, which no doubt has the Panthers faithful clamouring for Roberto Luongo's (knee) return.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Light workload in relief appearance•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Struggles versus Capitals•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Receives starting nod Friday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 27 saves in loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Unable to hold lead•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.