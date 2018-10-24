Panthers' James Reimer: Defending cage Wednesday

Reimer will be in goal for Wednesday's road clash with the Islanders.

Reimer was slated to get the night off Tuesday versus the Rangers, but was forced into action due to Michael Hutchinson's poor performance -- although Reimer saw just two shots in relief. The Manitoba native remains winless this season, along with an awful 3.91 GAA and .870 save percentage, which no doubt has the Panthers faithful clamouring for Roberto Luongo's (knee) return.