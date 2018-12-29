Panthers' James Reimer: Draws start versus Philly

Reimer will be the home starter for Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer has not handled December well, as he has an .857 save percentage and 4.26 GAA through four appearances. He draws the start on the second half of back-to-back games and will face off against opposing goalie Carter Hart, a 20-year-old rookie who has adjusted quickly to the NHL. Reimer's struggles don't make him an appealing fantasy option, although Philadelphia ranks middle of the pack with 2.97 goals per game.