Panthers' James Reimer: Draws start versus Philly
Reimer will be the home starter for Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reimer has not handled December well, as he has an .857 save percentage and 4.26 GAA through four appearances. He draws the start on the second half of back-to-back games and will face off against opposing goalie Carter Hart, a 20-year-old rookie who has adjusted quickly to the NHL. Reimer's struggles don't make him an appealing fantasy option, although Philadelphia ranks middle of the pack with 2.97 goals per game.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Road warrior in Chicago•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets start in Chicago•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Imperfect in relief showing•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Struggles in Minnesota•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Overworked and stretched thin•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...