Panthers' James Reimer: Drops decision to Jackets

Reimer stopped 31 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

He made some big saves to get the game to OT, but Reimer has little chance on Seth Jones' one-timer only 18 seconds into the extra frame, snapping his winning streak at three games. The 30-year-old is having an overall mediocre campaign as the Panthers' No. 2 netminder, though, and he now sports an 8-7-4 record with a 3.22 GAA and .895 save percentage on the season.