Panthers' James Reimer: Early season struggles continue
Reimer made 22 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss to New Jersey.
The kitties roared back after going down 3-0, but just missed forcing overtime. Optimus Reims has been sub-par this season, but the Panthers have few choices when it comes to the blue paint. Reimer's .878 save percentage and 3.41 GAA need to be on your fantasy bench.
