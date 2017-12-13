Panthers' James Reimer: Earns trust of coach, starting Thursday

Reimer will field shots from host Colorado on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Panthers coach Bob Boughner has been pleased with Reimer's play, as he's had to step up with Roberto Luongo (lower body) moving to injured reserve. While it's admittedly a small sample, the backup tender halted 59 of 63 shots between the last two (road) games against the Red Wings and Blackhawks, respectively, knocking off the Wings in overtime and suffering a hard-luck loss in Chicago on Tuesday night. Reimer's next draw comes against an Avalanche team that could be pesky as the ninth-ranked offense in the league.