Panthers' James Reimer: Earns trust of coach, starting Thursday
Reimer will field shots from host Colorado on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Panthers coach Bob Boughner has been pleased with Reimer's play, as he's had to step up with Roberto Luongo (lower body) moving to injured reserve. While it's admittedly a small sample, the backup tender halted 59 of 63 shots between the last two (road) games against the Red Wings and Blackhawks, respectively, knocking off the Wings in overtime and suffering a hard-luck loss in Chicago on Tuesday night. Reimer's next draw comes against an Avalanche team that could be pesky as the ninth-ranked offense in the league.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Falls victim to Blackhawks•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Tuesday in Chicago•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Hangs on for overtime win•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting against Detroit•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Top dog in kitty city takes loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...