Panthers' James Reimer: Easy win Tuesday
Reimer made 33 saves in Tuesday's 7-2 rout of the Senators.
Reimer benefited from Ottawa's defensive deficiencies, as his offense made life easy by scoring two goals in the opening frame and four more in the second. Roberto Luongo's undoubtedly the starter in Florida given his stellar recent form, but Reimer continues to step up when called upon. He's won each of his past three starts while allowing a total of three goals over that span.
