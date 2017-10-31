Panthers' James Reimer: Exits early against Bolts
Reimer saved just 14 of 19 shots before being pulled in the second period of Monday's 8-5 loss to Tampa Bay.
Antti Niemi took the loss, so in settings where losses are penalized, Reimer owners at least dodged that bullet. The Lightning have been scoring in bunches all season, so this was definitely a daunting matchup and probably one that should have glued Reimer to your bench. With a 3-3-1 record, .898 save percentage and 3.69 GAA, he's tough to trust unless facing a weak opponent.
