Panthers' James Reimer: Facing frustrated Habs on Tuesday

Reimer will start in goal on the road Tuesday night against the Canadiens, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

While technically on IR, the Panthers are taking a day-to-day approach in regards to No. 1 goalie Roberto Luongo and his thumb injury. Reimer stood on his head in his last start, having set aside 41 of 42 shots for a road win over the Capitals. If you believe that the Canadiens are as bad as their 1-6-1 record indicates, go ahead and use Reimer as a spot-starter in fantasy settings Tuesday, but understand that the Habs are desperate for wins and could come out swinging.

