Panthers' James Reimer: Facing Montreal on road
Reimer will start Tuesday's road game versus the Canadiens, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
This news contradicts earlier reports of Roberto Luongo starting against his hometown team. Turns out it will be Reimer and not Luongo tending twine in Montreal. Tuesday will be Reimer's 15th game versus the Canadiens in the netminder's pro career. He holds a lifetime record of 6-5-2 against the Original Six franchise.
