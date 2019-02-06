Panthers' James Reimer: Fades late against Blues
Reimer stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
The 30-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but after Aleksander Barkov handed him a 2-0 lead just 30 seconds into the frame, the wheels quickly fell off for Florida. He continues to split time with Roberto Luongo, but Reimer's 2-2-2 record, 2.76 GAA and .914 save percentage through seven outings in 2019 don't suggest he's going to claim the No. 1 job outright any time soon.
