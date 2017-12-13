Panthers' James Reimer: Falls victim to Blackhawks
Reimer stopped 25 of 28 shots in Tuesday's overtime defeat to the Blackhawks.
The Panthers were able to earn a point, but Reimer just hasn't been good enough of late, allowing at least three goals in seven of his last eight starts. The 29-year-old falls to 6-7-4 on the season with a .894 save percentage. He's seeing all the starts with Roberto Luongo (lower body) sidelined, but it's hard to recommend him as a fantasy option in the cage right now. Know what you're getting with Reimer, who has been inconsistent and is delivering lackluster rate stats.
