Panthers' James Reimer: Finally takes los

Reimer made 27 saves on 30 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators on Thursday.

Reimer had won his previous five starts, and he only allowed five goals total in those outings. This was clearly a step down in terms of performance, and the loss is rough as the Panthers are fighting for a playoff spot. Roberto Luongo has been struggling recently, so it's possible Reimer will get more action down the stretch.